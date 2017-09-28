BRIEF-Alere announces settlement with SEC

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:
* Alere announces settlement with SEC
* Says Alere agreed to pay approximately $13 million to SEC and consented to entry by SEC of an administrative cease-and-desist order
* Says reached a settlement with United States Securities And Exchange Commission in connection with SEC’s previously disclosed investigation
* Says SEC investigation was primarily involved certain accounting & other matters occurring at foreign subsidiaries previously acquired by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: