September 28, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Alere announces settlement with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Says Alere agreed to pay approximately $13 million to SEC and consented to entry by SEC of an administrative cease-and-desist order​

* Says reached a settlement with United States Securities And Exchange Commission in connection with SEC’s previously disclosed investigation​

* Says ‍SEC investigation was primarily involved certain accounting & other matters occurring at foreign subsidiaries previously acquired by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

