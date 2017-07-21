BRIEF-Alere Inc enters into purchase agreement with Siemens Diagnostics ​‍​

July 21 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories
* Says on July 21, 2017, Alere entered into purchase agreement with Siemens Diagnostics Holding II B.V.
* Says pursuant to agreement, co agreed to sell its unit Epocal Inc, including Epoc Blood Analysis System ("Epocal Business") - SEC filing
* Says terms of transactions contemplated by Epocal purchase agreement were not otherwise publicly disclosed - SEC filing
* Says divesting Epocal Business in connection with review by FTC, EC in relation to Abbott deal