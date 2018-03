BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin Qtrly Earnings Per Share $3.42

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc:

* ALEXANDER & BALDWIN, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.31 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SAME STORE CASH NOI INCREASED 5.5% IN Q4 2017, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR Q4

* OCCUPANCY INCREASED BY 140 BASIS POINTS TO 93.6% AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR-END

* BACKLOG FOR CO‘S MATERIALS & CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT WAS $202.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017, VERSUS $242.9 MILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.7 MILLION VERSUS $111.2 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.42