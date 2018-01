BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Says Qtrly Net Income Attributable To Alexandria's Common Stockholders $0.38 Per Share

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS STRONG INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANT STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS AND GROWING DIVIDENDS

* TOTAL REVENUES ‍$298.8 MILLION, UP 19.9%, FOR 4Q17, COMPARED TO $249.2 MILLION FOR 4Q16​

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALEXANDRIA‘S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.38 PER SHARE

* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES - QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALEXANDRIA‘S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS- DILUTED, AS ADJUSTED $1.53 PER SHARE‍​

* SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.04 TO $2.24 FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018‍​

* SEES FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $6.45 TO $6.65 FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $226.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S