BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals names Paul Clancy as CFO

June 13 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion names Paul Clancy chief financial officer

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Clancy will succeed Dave Anderson, who will continue to serve as CFO until july 31, 2017

* For past 16 years, Clancy has been employed by Biogen where he has served as CFO for last ten years

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Clancy most recently served as executive vice president, finance and CFO and a member of executive committee of Biogen