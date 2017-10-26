FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alexion reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.44
October 26, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Alexion reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $859 million versus I/B/E/S view $864.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍provides updated 2017 guidance​

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc sees ‍ 2017 total revenues $3,475 million to $3,525 million​

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc sees ‍ 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.35​

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc sees ‍ 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.50 to $5.65​

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍2017 guidance assumes Soliris revenue impact of $80 million to $90 million from ALXN1210, other clinical trial recruitments

* Alexion Pharma - ‍plans to initiate Single, PK-based Phase 3 study of ALXN1210 delivered subcutaneously once/ week to support registration in PNH, aHUS​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

