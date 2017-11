Nov 1 (Reuters) - Abengoa Sa

* Algonquin Power & Utilities - ‍entered agreement to buy from Abengoa 25% equity interest in atlantica yield for a total purchase price of about $608 million​

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp says ‍investment in Atlantica is expected to be immediately accretive​

* Algonquin power & utilities corp says deal will be partially financed through concurrent bought deal $500 million common equity offering of apuc shares​