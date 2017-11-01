BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares
* Algonquin Power & Utilities- entered into deal under which underwriters to buy 37.8 million common shares of APUC at a price of $13.25 per common share
* Algonquin Power & Utilities- proceeds of offering to be used, partly,to finance co’s acquisition of Abengoa’s 25% ownership stake in Atlantica yield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: