BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares
November 1, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares

* Algonquin Power & Utilities- ‍entered into deal under which underwriters to buy 37.8 million common shares of APUC at a price of $13.25 per common share​

* Algonquin Power & Utilities- proceeds of offering to be used, partly,to finance co’s acquisition of Abengoa’s 25% ownership stake in Atlantica yield​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.