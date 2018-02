BRIEF-Alibaba Group Reports Qtrly Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.63

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* ALIBABA GROUP ANNOUNCES DECEMBER QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB83,028 MILLION (US$12,761 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 56% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.41

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 580 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2017, AN INCREASE OF 31 MILLION OVER SEPTEMBER 2017

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.63

* ALIBABA - NOW SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 55-56 PERCENT

* ALIBABA GROUP- ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 515 MILLION IN DECEMBER, UP 27 MILLION FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPT 30, 2017

* ALIBABA - RAISING FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE DUE TO STRONG PERFORMANCE IN QUARTER & “CLEAR VISIBILITY” APPROACHING END OF FISCAL YEAR

* ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - DURING QUARTER TOOK IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF RMB18,116 MILLION ($2,784 MILLION) WITH RESPECT TO ALIBABA PICTURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: