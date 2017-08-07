BRIEF-Alibaba, Marriott International announce joint venture

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:
* Alibaba Group and Marriott International announce innovative joint venture to redefine travel experience
* Drawing on resources from both, JV to manage Marriott’s storefront on fliggy, Alibaba’s travel service platform
* Establishment of a joint venture with Marriott International, Inc
* Alipay will be accepted at Marriott hotels in select global markets with further expansion expected around world
* Alibaba says members will be able to enroll in one of Marriott's loyalty programs, beginning immediately