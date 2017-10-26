FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Align Technology ‍Q3 revenues up 38.3 pct
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 8:08 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Align Technology ‍Q3 revenues up 38.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc

* Align Technology Inc - ‍Q3 revenues up 38.3% year-over-year to $385.3 million​

* Align Technology Inc - ‍Q3 diluted EPS $1.01​

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $391 million to $398 million

* Align Technology Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 diluted EPS in range of $0.92 to $0.95​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $359.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $368.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

