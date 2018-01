BRIEF-Align Technology Says ‍Q4 Revenues Up 43.7 Pct Year-Over-Year​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ‍Q4 REVENUES UP 43.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO A RECORD $421.3 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EPS OF $0.13​

* ‍Q4 TOTAL INVISALIGN CASE SHIPMENTS UP 34.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 255.0 THOUSAND​

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - QTRLY ‍DILUTED EPS INCLUDES $86.6 MILLION TAX EXPENSE, OR $1.06 PER DILUTED SHARE NEGATIVE IMPACT DUE TO NEW U.S. TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT​

* FOR Q1 OF 2018 SEES NET REVENUES IN RANGE OF $400 MILLION TO $410 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $0.94 TO $0.98

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88, REVENUE VIEW $396.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $396.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: