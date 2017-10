Oct 2 (Reuters) - REPLY SPA:

* ALIKA LAUNCHES ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ON CO‘S SHARES

* ALIKA LAUNCHES SALE OF UP TO ABOUT 718,000 SHARES OF REPLY SPA, CORRESPONDING TO C. 7.7% STAKE, THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)