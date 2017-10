Oct 2 (Reuters) - Reply Spa

* ALIKA S.P.A. LAUNCHES SALE OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY 718,000 SHARES OF REPLY S.P.A

* SALE CORRESPONDING TO C. 7.7 PCT OF REPLY S.P.A. SHARE CAPITAL

* SALE THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* BMORGAN STANLEY IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER

* ALIKA HAS AGREED TO A 180-DAY LOCK-UP PERIOD