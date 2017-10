Oct 11 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc:

* Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its intention to repurchase 4.4 million of its shares held by Metro

* Says ‍value of transaction is estimated at C$250 million​

* Says‍ repurchase to be paid using available cash,revolving credit facilities, proceeds from future sale of non-strategic assets​

* Says‍ transaction was approved by members of Couche-Tard's board of directors​