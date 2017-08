July 18 (Reuters) - Alimtiaz Investment Group Co

* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 32.3 million dinars versus 4.4 million dinars year ago

* H1 total operating revenue 59 million dinars versus 13.1 million dinars year ago

* Increase in H1 net profit due to partial disposal of an asscoiate investment that resulted in gain of 41.3 million dinars Source: (bit.ly/2u435Uh) Further company coverage: