Jan 30 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc:

* ALIO GOLD PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SAN FRANCISCO MINE

* ALIO GOLD INC - ‍ FORECAST GOLD PRODUCTION TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN 90,000 AND 100,000 OUNCES IN 2018 FOR SAN FRANCISCO MINE​

* ALIO GOLD INC SEES ‍ 2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS BETWEEN $1,000 AND $1,100 PER OUNCE FOR SAN FRANCISCO MINE​

* ALIO GOLD INC SEES ‍2018 TOTAL CAPITAL AND MINE SITE EXPLORATION SPENDING BETWEEN $2.5 MILLION AND $3.0 MILLION FOR SAN FRANCISCO MINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: