Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc

* Alio Gold provides third quarter 2017 update

* Alio Gold Inc qtrly ‍gold production of 19,429 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,104 per ounce​

* Alio Gold Inc - ‍Ana Paula project is on track to be completed in Q2 2018​

* Alio Gold Inc - qtrly basic ‍net earnings per share $0.12​