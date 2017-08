Aug 10 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc

* Alio Gold provides second quarter 2017 update

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly gold sold 21,495 ounces versus 26,474 ounces last year

* Q2 silver sold 10,332 ounces versus 14,884 ounces last year

* Working capital at June 30, 2017, was $39.6 million, an improvement of $25.7 million from June 30, 2016

* Qtrly metal revenues decreased by 18.1% to $27.1 million compared to $33.1 million during Q2 2016