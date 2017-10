Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA

* Alior Bank plans to issue up to 400 million zlotys ($111 million) in subordinated, unsecured, floating-rate 8-year bonds, it says in a statement

* Alior is considering issuing the bonds in October, but the final timing and size of the issue will depend on market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6070 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)