July 25 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA:

* AFTER ENDING BONDS BOOK BUILDING PROCESS RESOLVES TO ISSUE NOT MORE THAN 250,000 SERIES J BONDS

* TO ISSUE SERIES J BONDS OF ISSUE PRICE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND

* SERIES J BONDS TO YIELD VARIABLE INTEREST DETERMINED ON BASIS OF WIBOR 6M INCREASED BY MARGIN OF 1.19 PERCENT

* SERIES J BONDS TO YIELD INTEREST PAYABLE ON SEMI-ANNUAL BASIS

* BOND ISSUE AND REDEMPTION DATE IS SET ON AUG. 11