BRIEF-Alk-Abello acts on French injunction

Sept 22 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S

* ALK-ABELLO A/S - FRENCH NATIONAL AGENCY FOR MEDICINES AND HEALTH PRODUCTS SAFETY ISSUED INJUNCTION AGAINST ALK

* ALK-ABELLO A/S - INJUNCTION ISSUED AGAINST ALK LINKED TO NEEDED UPGRADES OF QUALITY SYSTEM AT ITS MANUFACTORING FACILITY IN VANDEUIL

* ALK HAS TEMPORARILY STOPPED PRODUCTION IN STERILE AREA AND HALTED RELEASE OF ALL PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED THERE

* ALK-ABELLO - ANSM INSTRUCTED CO TO MAKE QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS TO FACILITY, PREDOMINANTLY STRENGTHENING OF ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING, DEVIATION HANDLING

* ALK-ABELLO A/S - AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE, CO HAS INITIATED RECALL OF ALL INJECTABLE SCIT PRODUCTS RELEASED FROM AFFECTED AREA SINCE MARCH 2017

* ALK-ABELLO A/S - TEMPORARY HALT IN PRODUCTION WILL LEAD TO SCIT PRODUCTS AND SKIN PRICK TESTS BEING IN SHORT SUPPLY UNTIL SITUATION IS FULLY REMEDIED

* ALK EXPECTS ONLY A LIMITED, NEGATIVE SPILL-OVER EFFECT ON SALES OF OTHER PRODUCTS

* EXPECTS THAT SUSPENSION WILL HAVE A SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE EFFECT ON ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE

* EXPECTS EXTRA COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH NEEDED UPGRADE OF QUALITY SYSTEM

* 2017 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED