FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 8:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results from phase 3 antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for treatment of schizophrenia

* Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results from phase 3 antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for treatment of schizophrenia

* Alkermes Plc - study met prespecified primary endpoint

* Alkermes - ALKS 3831 demonstrating statistically significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale scores versus placebo

* Alkermes Plc - study also met its key secondary endpoint

* Alkermes Plc - study met prespecified primary endpoint, with ALKS 3831

* Alkermes - enlighten-2, six-month phase 3 study evaluating weight gain profile of olanzapine compared to ALKS 3831, is ongoing with data expected in 2018

* Alkermes Plc - ALKS 3831 demonstrated statistically significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale scores compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.