March 9, 2018 / 1:56 AM / in a day

BRIEF- All About completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9(Reuters) - All About Inc

* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 9

* Says 676,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,184 yen per share

* Says Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. cut voting power in the company to 22.6 percent from 27.8 percent and became the second biggest shareholder of the company from top shareholder

* Says Nippon Television Network Corporation, which holds 25.9 percent voting power in the company became top shareholder of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Bs6dTM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

