BRIEF-All for One Steeb FY EBIT at EUR 20.1 million

Nov 6 (Reuters) - ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG: KEY PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17. FIRST FORECAST FOR 2017/18

* ‍FY SALES OF EUR 300.5 MILLION (PLUS 13%, 2015/16: EUR 266.3 MILLION)​

* ‍FY EBIT OF EUR 20.1 MILLION (PLUS 6%, 2015/16: EUR 18.8 MILLION)​

* ‍FORECASTING REVENUES OF EUR 315 MILLION TO 325 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18​

* ‍EBIT IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 20.5 MILLION AND 22.0 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)