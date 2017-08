Aug 7 (Reuters) - All India Bank Employees' Association:

* Banks to observe a strike on 22nd August Source text: [At the call of United Forum of Bank Unions which consists of all the 9 bank unions (AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO), one million bank employees and officers in all the Banks will observe a strike on 22nd August, 2017. The Notice for the strike has been served on the Indian Banks Association two days ago.]