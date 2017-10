Sept 26 (Reuters) - Allahabad Bank:

* Says to introduce 2 tier saving bank interest rate w.e.f 01 Oct ‍​‍​

* Says for balances less than 4 million rupees, interest rate set at 3.50 percent per annum

* Says for balances of 4 million rupees and above, interest rate remains unchanged at 4 percent per annum Source text: bit.ly/2fuPLpe Further company coverage: