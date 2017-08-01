BRIEF-Alleghany enters 5 year credit agreement of up to $300 mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* On July 31, co entered into 5 year credit agreement with lenders party thereto & U.S. Bank National Association - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for unsecured revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $300 million

* ‍Credit facility is scheduled to expire on July 31, 2022, unless earlier terminated - SEC filing​

* Credit agreement replaced previous four-year credit agreement which provided for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $200 million Source text - (bit.ly/2uhrmVu)