BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies expects Q2 sales between $865 mln-to $890 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Ati comments on second quarter 2017; completes extension of ABL and term loan

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - extended its asset based lending facility, including maturity of its $100 million term loan, to February 2022.

* Says ‍expects to report Q2 2017 sales in range of $865 to $890 million​

* Says ATI has no significant debt maturities until June 2019

* Expects to report Q2 2017 EPS in range of $0.04 to $0.09 per share

* Says ‍corporate and closed operations expenses are expected to be approximately $10 million higher in Q2 2017 versus Q1​

* "Significant declines in raw material prices in Q2 are negatively impacting raw material surcharges and transaction prices"

* "Expect flat rolled products segment (FRP) Q2 results to be at or near breakeven"