FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies expects Q2 sales between $865 mln-to $890 mln
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies expects Q2 sales between $865 mln-to $890 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Ati comments on second quarter 2017; completes extension of ABL and term loan

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - extended its asset based lending facility, including maturity of its $100 million term loan, to February 2022.

* Says ‍expects to report Q2 2017 sales in range of $865 to $890 million​

* Says ATI has no significant debt maturities until June 2019

* Expects to report Q2 2017 EPS in range of $0.04 to $0.09 per share

* Says ‍corporate and closed operations expenses are expected to be approximately $10 million higher in Q2 2017 versus Q1​

* “Significant declines in raw material prices in Q2 are negatively impacting raw material surcharges and transaction prices”

* “Expect flat rolled products segment (FRP) Q2 results to be at or near breakeven” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.