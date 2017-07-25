FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
July 25, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* ATI announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 sales rose 9 percent to $880.2 million

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - remained on track in HPMC segment in first half 2017

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍expect FRP segment to deliver an improved product mix and to continue to realize operational improvements in Q3​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍for full year 2017, continue to expect that FRP segment will be modestly profitable​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍expect FRP segment to operate at a loss in Q3 2017​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍we continue to estimate that 2017 capital expenditures will be $125 million, with $55 million expended in first half of this year​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍expect Q3 to be negatively impacted by recent fall in raw material prices, especially ferrochrome and nickel​

* Allegheny Technologies - expect H2 2017 HPMC segment to sustain strong performance in commercial aerospace, to continue a low-double-digit operating profit level as a percent of sales

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍expect second half 2017 HPMC segment results to "sustain strong performance in commercial aerospace​"

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - for full year 2017, continue to expect that FRP segment will be "modestly" profitable

* Expect FRP segment to operate at a loss in Q3 2017

* HPMC segment Q2 sales increased 3% to $526 million

* Q2 HPMC aerospace and defense sales were 5% higher in Q2 2017, increasing $17.6 million compared to Q1 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $875.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

