FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies sees Q3 2017 sales $865 mln to $875 mln
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 12, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies sees Q3 2017 sales $865 mln to $875 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $865 million to $875 million

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍excluding goodwill impairment charge, expect Q3 2017 results to be in line with outlook provided in july​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍Q3 financial results and announced a non-cash net of tax charge of $114 million, or $1.05 per share​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - co ‍continue to expect FRP segment to be modestly profitable for full year 2017​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍ATI’s Q3 2017 sales are expected to be in range of $865 to $875 million​

* Sees Q3 2017 loss per share $1.11 to $1.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $850.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍excluding the charge, Q3 reported loss is anticipated in range of $0.06 to $0.09 per share​

* Allegheny Technologies -sees Q3 2017 reported loss in range of $1.11 to $1.14 per share, including $1.05 loss per share charge for goodwill impairment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.