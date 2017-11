BRIEF-Allegiant reports October 2017 traffic

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* Allegiant reports october 2017 traffic

* Allegiant travel co - total system ‍load factor for october 2017 was 80.1% versus 80.7%​

* Allegiant travel co - ‍ total system october revenue passenger miles 897.7 million, up 14.6 % ​

* Allegiant travel co - total system ‍available seat miles for october 2017 was 1.12 billion, up 15.5%

* Allegiant travel co - preliminary oct 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $1.97‍​

* Allegiant travel co sees q4 2017 ‍trasm down 3.0% to down 0.5%

* Allegiant travel co - sees november 2017 scheduled departures up 8%; sees november 2017 scheduled asms up 10%‍​

* Allegiant travel co sees q4 2017 ‍system departures up 7% to 11%; sees q4 2017 system asms up 9% to 13%​

* Allegiant travel co - sees q1 2018 system departures up 8% to 12%‍​; sees q1 2018 system asms up 10% to 14%