BRIEF-Allergan Acknowledges Appeals Court Decision For Combigan

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN ACKNOWLEDGES APPEALS COURT DECISION FOR COMBIGAN®

* SAYS ‍CO EXPECTS TO FILE PETITIONS FOR REHEARING AND/OR REHEARING EN BANC OF APPEALS COURT DECISION WITHIN 30 DAYS​

* ALLERGAN - DOESN‘T BELIEVE COURT‘S INJUNCTION PREVENTING FINAL APPROVAL, LAUNCH OF SANDOZ PRODUCT WILL BE LIFTED PRIOR TO DECISION ON CO‘S PETITIONS

* ALLERGAN - APPEALS COURT RULING WILL NOT RESULT IN MARKET FORMATION FOR GENERIC COMBIGAN PRODUCT