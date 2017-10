BRIEF-Allergan announces settlement on Restasis patent litigation with Innopharma

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces settlement on Restasis® (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05% patent litigation with Innopharma, Inc.

* Allergan Plc - ‍additional details regarding settlement were not disclosed​

* Allergan Plc - ‍as a result of settlement, all Innopharma Hatch-Waxman litigation regarding Restasis patents will be dismissed​

* Allergan - will grant Innopharma licenses to market generic version of Restasis in U.S. beginning Feb 24, 2024, or earlier under certain circumstances​

* Allergan - ‍under certain circumstances, co will supply, authorize Innopharma to launch an authorized generic version of Restasis on August 28, 2024​