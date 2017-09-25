FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan board authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Allergan board authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan board of directors authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program, affirms commitment to increasing cash dividend annually

* Allergan Plc - ‍Reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance​

* Allergan Plc - ‍Reaffirming its 2017 financial guidance issued on August 3, 2017 company also affirmed Q3 revenue projections​

* Allergan Plc - ‍Company also reaffirms its commitment to pay down $3.75 billion of debt in 2018​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.21, revenue view $15.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allergan Plc - ‍“Continue to believe that Allergan stock is substantially undervalued​”

* Q3 revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

