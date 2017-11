Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan Plc says on October 16, company received a civil investigative demand from the State of North Carolina Department of Justice‍​ - SEC filing

* Allergan Plc says civil investigative demand seeks information relating to legacy Watson company’s reporting of AMP calculations

* Allergan Plc says cooperating fully with the State of North Carolina Department of Justice’s requests Source: (bit.ly/2h6zaJn) Further company coverage: