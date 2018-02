Feb 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN - FDA APPROVES AVYCAZ (CEFTAZIDIME & AVIBACTAM) FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED & VENTILATOR-ASSOCIATED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA

* ALLERGAN - EXPANDED USE BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY, SAFETY OF AVYCAZ FOR TREATING ADULT PATIENTS WITH HABP/VABP