FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Allete Clean Energy announces $80 mln turbine refurbishment initiative
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 6:34 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Allete Clean Energy announces $80 mln turbine refurbishment initiative

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allete Clean Energy:

* Allete Clean Energy announces $80 million turbine refurbishment initiative

* Announced a strategic initiative to refurbish 385 wind turbines at three wind farms in Minnesota and Iowa​

* ‍Refurbishment will be staged from 2017 through 2020 to minimize turbine downtime, maximize safe energy production at each site​

* ‍Also announced agreement with Montana-Dakota utilities in January to expand thunder spirit wind farm in Hettinger, North Dakota​

* Working to recontract balance of storm Lake I and II power sale agreements which expire in 2019​

* MDU signed a 25-year power sale agreement with Allete Clean Energy to purchase energy from expansion

* MDU also has an option to buy as it did with first phase of thunder spirit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.