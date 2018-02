Feb 15 (Reuters) - Allete Inc:

* ALLETE, INC. REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS OF $3.38 PER SHARE; INITIATES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT GROWTH FROM NON-REGULATED BUSINESSES

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.20 TO $3.50

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $337.9 MILLION VERSUS $341.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S