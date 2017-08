June 21 (Reuters) - ALLGEIER SE:

* ALLGEIER SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍CAPITAL INCREASE GENERATES GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS OF EUR 16,419,396.90 FOR COMPANY, WHICH ARE TO BE USED TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH INVESTMENTS AND, IN PARTICULAR, TO IMPLEMENT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)