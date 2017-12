BRIEF-Allgeier Issues Forecast For 2017 And Guidance For 2018

Dec 19 (Reuters) - ALLGEIER SE:

* FORECAST FOR 2017 AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* FOR FULL 2017 YEAR, MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS GROWTH IN CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE OF 15%

* FOR FY 2017 EXPECTS TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE OF AROUND EUR 582 MILLION AND EBITDA OF EUR 26.6 MILLION

* PLANNING FOR 2018 GENERATES PLANNED REVENUE GROWTH OF 19% AND AN EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 6 AND 6.5%

* PLANNING FOR 2018 GENERATES PLANNED REVENUE OF EUR 685 MILLION AND BUDGETED EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 43 MILLION