Nov 15 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data provides card services performance update for October 2017

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - ‍for the month ended October 31, net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables was 6.3 percent​

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - as of October 31 , delinquency rate was 5.2 pct‍​