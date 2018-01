BRIEF-Alliance Holdings Reports Quarterly Net Income $0.82 Per Share

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Alliance Holdings Gp Lp:

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. REPORTS QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS; INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION BY 1.0% TO $0.7425 PER UNIT; AND ANNOUNCES INTENT TO SIMPLIFY STRUCTURE

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP LP - INTENDS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH A STRUCTURAL SIMPLIFICATION OF ALLIANCE PARTNERSHIPS

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF AHGP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.82

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE SIMPLIFICATION TO BE ACCOMPLISHED THROUGH DISTRIBUTION OF ARLP COMMON UNITS HELD BY AHGP TO AHGP UNITHOLDERS

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS-RECOMMENDED TO BOARD, FURTHER STREAMLINING ALLIANCE PARTNERSHIPS’ STRUCTURE TO SINGLE REPORTING AND TRADING ENTITY SHOULD BE PURSUED​

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP LP QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $483.1 MILLION VERSUS $527.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: