2 months ago
BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
June 14, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc:

* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 sales fell 16.7 percent to $609.7 million

* Alliance One International Inc says FY sales are anticipated to be in a range of approximately $1,900.0 million to $2,000 million

* Alliance One International Inc sees FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $165.0-$185.0 million

* Alliance One International- looking to FY 2018, global market conditions are positive, conditions should result in increased crop sizes in Brazil, Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

