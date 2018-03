March 8 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc:

* ‍NAV PER SHARE 777.7P AS AT DEC 31 2017 ​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.29P, BRINGING TOTAL DIVIDEND TO 13.16P FOR 2017, UP 3% ON 2016 DIVIDEND​

* ALLIANCE TRUST - FY ‍TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%​