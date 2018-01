Jan 24 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc:

* ALLIANCE TRUST - ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY SOLD C.4 MILLION PLACING SHARES IN LIONTRUST TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF 520PPER SHARE, RAISING NET PROCEEDS OF C£21M​

* ‍PLACING SHARES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 8.2% OF LIONTRUST‘S ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)