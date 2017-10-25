FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding LP announces qtrly ‍diluted EPU $0.46​
October 25, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in a day

BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding LP announces qtrly ‍diluted EPU $0.46​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein Holding LP

* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. announces third quarter results

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP : Qtrly ‍AB Holding diluted EPU $0.46​

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - Qtrly GAAP net revenue $812.2 million versus $747.6 million

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP qtrly ‍ U.S. GAAP net revenues $812.2 million versus $747.6 million

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP qtrly adjusted diluted net income of $0.51 per unit​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $786.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP- ‍Total net inflows were $4.5 billion in Q3, compared to net inflows of $4.7 billion in previous quarter​

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - ‍Total assets under management as of september 30, 2017 were $534.9 billion, up $18.3 billion, or 3.5%, from June 30, 2017​

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP- ‍Net inflows to institutional channel were $1.4 billion in Q3, compared to net inflows of $1.2 billion in prior quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

