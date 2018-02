BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding Q4 Diluted Net Income Of $0.84 Per Unit

Feb 13 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein Holding Lp:

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME OF $0.84 PER UNIT

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUES $919.1 MILLION VERSUS $786.3 MILLION

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME OF $0.84 PER UNIT

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP - TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WERE $554.5 BILLION, UP 3.7%, FROM SEPT 30, 2017

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP - TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $4.2 BILLION IN Q4, VERSUS NET INFLOWS OF $4.5 BILLION IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP - INSTITUTIONAL CHANNEL Q4 NET INFLOWS OF $3.0 BILLION COMPARED $1.4 BILLION IN Q3

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN - IN QUARTER, CO RECORDED ABOUT $22.5 MILLION CHARGE TO ITS 2017 INCOME TAX EXPENSE TO ACCOUNT FOR DEEMED REPATRIATION OF FOREIGN EARNINGS