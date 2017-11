Nov 24 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE:

* CONCLUDES FINANCING PLAN WITH ABN AMRO RELATING TO ACQUISITION OF ‘ATRIUM’ OFFICE BUILDINGS‍​‍​

* TRANSACTION WITH ABN AMRO IS FOR A LOAN OF NEARLY EUR 300 MLN‍​

* THE TRANSACTION HAS MATURITY OF 7 YEARS AT FIXED RATE

* ‘ATRIUM’ OFFICE BUILDINGS TO BE ACQUIRED BY CONSORTIUM OF AMUNDI REAL ESTATE AND KOREAN INVESTORS‍​

* 'ATRIUM' OFFICE BUILDINGS TO BE ACQUIRED BY CONSORTIUM OF AMUNDI REAL ESTATE AND KOREAN INVESTORS‍​

* ALLIANZ IS MAJOR PARTICIPANT IN THE FINANCING; ABN AMRO IS THE SOLE PLACING AGENT AND MINOR PARTICIPANT